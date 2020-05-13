Greenville Police Chief shot at during Tuesday’s police pursuit

GREENVILLE, Ky (WFIE) -New information on Tuesday’s shooting in Greenville. Investigators say two men are accused of shooting at officers during a chase and have been arrested.
30-year-old Connis Denny, of Paducah, and 32-year old Jesse Neal, of Central City, are facing numerous charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.
“I actually knew what could have happened because I was being shot at," Greenville Police Department Chief Darren Harvey said.
Chief Harvey says at the moment his only concern was to make sure everyone got out of the chase without injuries.
“Shortly after the pursuit started I heard a gunshot, I thought, I didn’t really process it well at first," Chief Harvey said.
The longer the pursuit went on, the more shots were fired.
“Any time an officer is in trouble, you’re gonna have people show up from everywhere," Chief Harvey said.
Five other departments came to help stop the chase and eventually detain the two men inside the vehicle.
“Yesterday proved what kind of brotherhood we have among law enforcement," Chief Harvey said.
On Wednesday, Chief Harvey sat face-to-face with the man he says shot at him.
“He confirmed what, what I thought, what his intentions were, and what he was trying to do,” Chief Harvey said.
Chief Harvey continues to empathize the situation.
“It’s hard not to be selfish, but you’ve got to look at their perspective," Chief Harvey said. “He was in a desperate situation, he wasn’t wanted for violent crimes, he didn’t want to go back to court or prison.”
Chief Harvey says he’s ultimately grateful that everyone got out of the situation alive.
”I’m thankful that I’m alive, I’m thankful that no other officer got hurt," Chief Harvey said. “I’m thankful for the brotherhood and the amount of officers showed up yesterday.”
Chief Harvey tells us he was shot at in 2007 and is thankful for his training that makes him prepared to protect and serve.
