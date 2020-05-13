EVSC meets demand at grab-and-go lunch sites

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds of families walked away with meal kits Wednesday. EVSC and Ameriqual partnered for the school corporation’s grab and go lunch program.
Just two weeks ago, the demand for meal kits was higher than expected. EVSC and Ameriqual created a few changes.
EVSC added 2,000 more meal kits to their grab and go lunch program, hoping to meet the demand of the community.
At Central High School, lines were six cars wide and at least 25 cars deep with families waiting for a meal kit.
”We took two sites of elementary schools where there was just a smaller parking lot and not as much room," EVSC Chief Communication Officer Jason Woebkenberg said. “Traffic was backing up onto the street to the road and pulled them here to Central."
The program has 17 locations around Vanderburgh County, helping to meet the food demand in the community. Some sites are schools and others are satellite sites.
”We tried to identify some areas of our community where we thought there would be a high concentration of need of families who could use the meal support," Woebkenberg said. “So we set up in those satellite sites to make it easier for those families to access the meal kits.”
Each box contains 10 lunches and 10 breakfast meals.
“We are a family of five, on a single income so it helps a lot," Missy Hamilton said. “With the milk especially, because we go through a lot of milk in our house.”
Two weeks ago, the program ran out of food. This left many with nothing, but this time there were boxes stacked high and left behind.
Wednesday was the last day for this form of food security, but EVSC will continue to feed the children in our community through their summer grab and go program. That program starts May 27.
