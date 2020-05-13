Dubois Co. officials report 8 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is expected to update the coronavirus map soon.
Tuesday’s total showed 25,127 positive cases and 1,444 deaths.
Officials in Dubois County say they have eight new cases. That brings their total to 66. They say 27 people have recovered.
A COVID-19 testing site opened in Posey County Wednesday. It’s set up at the Wilson Community Center in New Harmony.
The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone who has symptoms or those that have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
To make an appointment, you can call 1-888-634-1116 or go online to their COVID-19 testing website.
Another site is opening May 18 at the Gibson Co. Fairgrounds.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 195 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 131 cases, 22 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 66 cases, 2 deaths
- Perry Co. - 21 cases
- Posey Co. -15 cases
- Gibson Co. - 8 cases
- Spencer Co. - 7 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 3 cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give a briefing at 1:30 p.m. Central.
