DCPS summer feeding program set to start Monday

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public Schools district is set to start its summer feeding program on Monday, May 18.
They say the meals are available to those 18 years and younger, and the program is not limited to DCPS students and families.
DPCS officials say they are transitioning from its current meal program, which has been in operation since schools closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak on March 16. They say the current meal program will end on Friday, May 15.
Starting on Monday, meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
School officials say families should stay in their cars until they reach the serving tables and then stand at least six feet away from others while picking up meals.
Breakfasts and lunches for two days will be provided on each of the three serving days.
Here are the following pickup sites:
- Burns Elementary School - 4514 Goetz Drive
- Meadow Lands Elementary – 3500 Hayden Road
- Sorgho Elementary School – 5390 Kentucky 56
- Daviess County High School – 4255 New Hartford Road
- Gemini Drive Apartments – 2260 Carpenter Drive
- Chuck Gray Court Apartments – 650 Chuck Gray Court
- Towne Square Court Apartments – 4825 Towne Square Court
- Town and Country Mobile Home Park – 418 Reid Road
- Colony Mobile Homes – 2016 Arlington Park Boulevard
- Riverbend Pointe – 501 Office Lane
For more information, you can visit the Daviess County Public Schools website.
