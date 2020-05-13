DCPS launching summer feeding program for local children

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools will be transitioning from its current meal program to its summer feeding program, starting on Monday.
According to school officials, both of those programs are run through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
District officials say students at Daviess County Public Schools are not the only ones eligible for the meals. They say any child that is 18-years-old or younger will be fed.
According to DCPS school nutrition director Lisa Sims, the school district has been passing out 3,000 breakfasts and lunches per day since schools were closed due the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, school officials say they are hoping to continue this pattern throughout the summer by adding an extra day of meals for every Saturday.
Sims says running out of food is not a concern for the district.
“I mean we’ve ran pretty close and any time we have, we’ve bumped the numbers up the next time, but I don’t know if we’ve actually ran out of food," Sims said. "There’s always someone in the kitchen to make more meals.”
Sims also told 14 News that all physical distancing and safety precautions put forth by the state will remain in place for the summer feeding program
