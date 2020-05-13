Daviess Co. Public Library resumes curbside operations

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public Library has resumed curbside pickup operations as part of phase one of reopening.
Library officials say those interested in renting a book or movie have the option of placing their request online or over the phone. So far, they say they’ve checked out more than 800 items.
“These are some of the 800 holds that I mentioned earlier," Community Engagement Manager Shannon Sandedur said. “All throughout here, even all through the carts down that way. Just to give you a visual of what we’ve experienced since Monday."
“We found out this week that they will bring them out to you, and of course, the whole family went online," library patron Joe Towery said. “We had a list going on, and I got elected to come pick them all up.”
Library officials say patrons just call when they arrive at the library, and library staff will bring them out to your car using a no-contact delivery.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.