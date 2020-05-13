Aperion Care Fairfield resident’s family responds to COVID-19 outbreak

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - After local health officials reported Tuesday that five more Wayne County residents tested positive for COVID-19, the countywide total increased to eight confirmed cases, including four at Aperion Care Fairfield.
A family member of one of the residents living at Aperion opened up about the recent outbreak at the long-term care facility.
Gary Cusic, whose mother is a resident at Aperion Care Fairfield, says he incredibly worried for her safety.
“My father died when I was two and a half, so she’s been my mother and father,” Cusic said. “I wanted to be able to go get her out of that facility. I just literally said, ‘I want mom out of there,’ but then I got to realizing that nobody would accept her because she’s been in a COVID environment.”
Cusic says he received a letter dated May 7 from Aperion Care Fairfield notifying him that someone in the facility had tested positive.
“The letter that I received left me a little bit with questions," Cusic said. "They had answered a lot of things, but still - what exactly is being done?”
As of Wednesday, the Wayne County Health Department says four people in the facility has now tested positive for COVID-19.
When 14 News reached out to facility officials, Aperion Care released a statement on Tuesday night. In their responses, officials said it is company policy that they will not address any specific cases or incidents.
Facility administrators also said they are taking a proactive approach to protect their residents and following the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
So it’s now a waiting game for so many families separated from their loved ones.
“It’s very challenging to know that your mother is in with someone that has COVID in the same facility,” Cusic said. “I do pray for a solution so I can go back and see my mother."
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.