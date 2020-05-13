EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be the final cool day in a while that will feature temperatures running more than 10-degrees below normal. Clouds and rain today as high temps only reach the lower 60’s. Rain ending tonight with lows in the upper 50’s.
Thursday, a massive warm-up behind southerly winds will push temps into the lower 80’s. Isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon but the severe weather threat is low. Friday, showers mix with a few thunderstorms with high temps in the upper 70’s.
