Warrick Co. is getting ready for June primary election

WARRICK Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County election office is getting ready for the primary election in June.
Officials tell us the number of absentee ballots requested is huge.
The Warrick County election office tested 10 voting machines Tuesday. These machines will be used by voters who are choosing not to vote absentee this year.
So far the office has sent more than 2,400 absentee ballots throughout the county. Officials say this number far exceeds the amount sent in the 2016 election.
As for those who still want to vote in person, the office is still giving the community that option. Voters will be required to social distance and will be given a mask.
All surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day and all workers will be wearing gloves.
“Since they’ve loosened the restrictions, I think there will probably be more people to come out,” Election Board President Andrew Skinner said. “Certainly the state is encouraging the voting by mail for obvious reasons, but we definitely want to assure everyone that we’re taking all the necessary precautions. if they want to vote in person, they can do that safely.”
With more absentee ballots going out, the voting office is working extra hard to make sure there are no hiccups for this election.
The election office tells us all voters will receive a postcard this week telling them where their polling sites are.
