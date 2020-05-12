VHS reopens adoptions, intakes, spay/neuter by appointment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society Adoption Department is accepting applications online and making appointments for potential adopters to visit with animals.
You can fill out the application or contact the team BY EMAIL ONLY at adoptions@vhslifesaver.org to inquire about adopting a pet.
- The shelter facility will remain closed to all walk-in traffic indefinitely.
- The Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic is now scheduling new appointments. Appointments that were canceled in March & April have all been contacted and rescheduled.
- The Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic will return on Saturday, May 16th from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm. It is first-come first-served so clients are encouraged to arrive early. Social distancing procedures will be observed and masks are required for entry. Please limit clients to 1 human per pet.
- The Intake Department is now open by appointment Tuesday-Saturday for those needing to surrender animals.
- The Happy Tails Resale Shop is currently closed for donations AND shopping but the VHS team is working to get it back open safely as soon as possible. The public should keep an eye on the Happy Tails Resale Shop Facebook page for an opening date announcement.
- River Kitty Cat Café has now reopened as of Tuesday, May 12th at 50% capacity by order of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. Wine, beer, coffee, tea, macarons, and merchandise from River Kitty is all available for purchase. Cat lounge visits can be reserved at www.riverkittycatcafe.com and cats can now be adopted 100% onsite! River Kitty has temporarily-reduced evening business hours. River Kitty also offers Grubhub delivery.
- Cardio for Canines returns on Saturday, May 16th at 8:00 am in the rear VHS lobby. Social distancing checkout and check-in will be observed.
- Mutt's Morning Out remains suspended until further notice.
The Vanderburgh Humane Society senior leadership team says donations and support are vital, now more than ever, to make sure that the 200+ animals at the shelter are cared for daily.
The organization depends 100% on donations from the public and fees from in-person services & programming. It receives zero tax dollars or state/national funding from larger organizations.
The shelter has experienced a drop in public support due to the economic crisis. That coupled with the closure of our Happy Tails Resale Shop has resulted in a significant drop in revenue to help offset animal care expenses.
It costs approximately $56,000 just to pay for two weeks of shelter operations. Additionally, many VHS volunteers are older, and have been encouraged to stay home during this crisis. The shelter’s animals and the cats at River Kitty have been and will continue to be cared for without any interruption in their daily routines.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.