Supporters honk for hometown heroes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Medical professionals, nurses and aides across the country are leading the fight against COVID-19. To show their appreciation, supporters showed up to cheer on medical staff arriving for work.
Nurses, aides, medical teams of all kinds, come to work every day knowing they could be taking care of somebody who has tested positive for COVID. Despite concerns for their own families, they continue to work with compassion.
As a way to say thank you.
“It shows the nurses how important they are, and that this community can’t really go through this pandemic without them,” Department Manager Kourtney Radcliff said.
These healthcare workers leaving Deaconess Midtown were met with signs of appreciation.
“We see a lot in the hospital, so really, it’s a way to give back to them,” Radcliff said.
Recognizing them for their recent sacrifices through the pandemic.
“I’d put those nurses up against any team across this great country," Chief Nursing Executive Cherona Hajewski said.
Among the crowd, stretched out around the sidewalk, a chief nursing executive.
“Embrace the day, in fact, that’s just core to nurses," Hajewski said. "They always see what is best for patients and families and they stay focused on that patient.”
May 12 marks the final day of Nurses week which falls on Florence Nightingale’s birthday, the Bi-centennial.
Nightingale is honored for her founding role in modern nursing.
“Our job is to save lives, and we’re doing that," Radcliff said. "We change people’s lives every day.”
In this time of social distancing, the honking is how respect is shown to these hometown heroes.
