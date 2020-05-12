Senior Send-Off: Madisonville Boys Basketball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The 14 Sports Senior Send-Off segment is a chance to give recognition to Tri-State seniors that saw their high school athletic and academic careers cut short due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Kenny White, K’Suan Casey, Deljuan Johnson, Keshawn Stone, Marquise Parker, Hayden Reynolds, Jordan Vaughn, Tyler Baldwin and Caleb Craig make up the Maroons’ boys basketball senior class.
The segment has now recognized 59 seniors.
To nominate a Tri-State senior, email bethany.miller@gray.tv
Include the senior’s name, school, sports participated in, accolades earned and pictures/videos.
