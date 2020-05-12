Schnitzelbank Restaurant welcomes first-day customers

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Owners of Schnitzelbank in Jasper officially welcomed customers into their restaurant on Monday.
Owners say they have already had several reservations and are excepting even more people this weekend.
Co-owner of the Schnitzelbank Restaurant Alan Hanselman says they are doing about a fourth of their normal business. He says he is hopeful business will be back to normal soon, considering Dubois County does not have many COVID-19 cases.
“We’d love to get our salad bar back up and running,” Hanselman says. “Right now there is no buffets or anything.”
Hanselman says his staff is looking at a cafeteria-style, in which there would be a few people on one side of the bar serving food, and customers getting their plate at the end of the line on the other side.
Other safety measures from Schnitzelbank include asking parties to send one person in to make a reservation, seating at 50 percent capacity and outdoor seating.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.