Rainy & cool Wednesday, warmer/wetter through Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds remained over the Tri-State on Tuesday, and temperatures stayed in the middle 50s. Early rain stayed in Western Kentucky. Showers will overspread the entire region Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will rise into the lower 60s. Southerly winds will pick up on Wednesday night and will help push temps toward 80 on Thursday. Partly sunny skies early Thursday with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. More rain on Friday, and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs through the weekend will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunny and dry to start next week.