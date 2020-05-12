Owensboro company adapting products to detect COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro-based tech company Hollison developed a bioaerosol sampler several years ago.
“So the unit we have was designed to locate pathogens in the food supply, and we look for particulates in that food product as it’s being packaged," Hollison CEO Kevin Humphrey said.
After COVID-19 hit, Hollison CEO Kevin Humphrey says they realized their equipment could be useful in detecting COVID-19.
“And the same technology is adaptable to HVAC systems, buildings, high volume hallways, that type of thing," Humphrey said. "So we look for targets of interest, currently COVID-19 for example.”
Humphrey says the machine has the ability to collect an air sample from various sized rooms.
“Whether it be a room, a hospital, patient waiting area, school building, that kind of thing," Humphrey said.
He says the machine collects the sample and runs it through a water filter.
“What we do is we trap the particulates and we pull them out of the air in that water filter," Humphrey said. "The waters pumped into a vial and that’s subjected to a test.”
The CEO says their next step is marrying their technology which can gather air samples, with a company whose technology has the ability to test those samples.
“Data is always relevant. So we can understand if the virus is being circulated,” Humphrey said.
Humphrey says they've demonstrated the technology locally and he says now they're having federal level conversations on how to deploy the technology to be used throughout the country.
“The technology is being presented to some committees in DC and we’re trying to determine the best path forward,” Humphrey said.
Hollison officials say both parties are anxious to find a solution.
