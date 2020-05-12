OPS names new Chief Academic Officer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Newton Parrish Elementary School principal Steve Bratcher has been named the new Chief Academic Officer for Owensboro Public Schools.
Bratcher will officially move into the role on July 1, 2020, but will work closely with the Interim Chief Academic Officer Anita Burnette to prepare for the transition.
“I was really interested in the position to bring a different perspective to how our district approaches education at all levels, not only at the elementary level,” said Bratcher. “There is a lot of knowledge and experience throughout the leadership in our district, including the principals in each of our schools. I look forward to this new challenge as our district continues a strong tradition of academic excellence.”
According to a press release, Bratcher has been with Owensboro Public Schools for 27 years. During that time he served as a classroom teacher at Craven and Newton Parrish Elementary Schools. For the past 16 years, he’s been the principal of Newton Parrish Elementary.
In his new role as the chief academic officer, Bratcher will be responsible for providing oversight, support and direction to the departments of curriculum, instruction, assessment, fine arts, digital learning, gap populations and special education.
The position provides direct support to school-level principals and responds to academic needs as well as provides coaching to school leaders. Bratcher will also work alongside the other chief officers to implement the overall district mission and vision.
