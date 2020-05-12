HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - OFS Brands employees are gradually heading back to work. They were one of the first corporations in the area to close as a safety precaution against COVID-19.
"We started bringing employees back this week,” senior VP, sales and marketing Ryan Menke said.
OFS in Huntingburg is an essential business making healthcare products so the company has remained partially open. The local manufacturer is now ramping up to bring the rest of its workforce back.
“We’re at about 30 percent of our office capacity now,” Menke said. Ryan Menke with OFS Brands says there’s mandatory temperature checks at the door, masks being provided but optional to wear and social distancing protocols are in place like at primary work stations.
"We’re adjusting to this new normal,” Menke said.
Menke says he’s glad the company made the decision to keep some workers home.
“We were one of the first in the area to do that,” Menke said.
Fast forward to now, Menke believes it’s paid off keeping so many workers home as one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19. Menke says this individual hasn’t been at work when they started getting sick.
They followed all protocols, and are still in quarantine and are recuperating at home.
"You can see relief because they’re not working from home, but you also see anxiousness about how to interact with each other now,” Menke said.
Menke says his workers seemed to appreciate the opportunity to stay home.
"It gave it an environment of comfort that we’ve been able to get in and disinfect and sanitize,” Menke said. “Slowly just kind of reintroduce everybody back to the offices across the country. Hopefully the state economy starts opening up. Business starts to pick back up. And hopefully towards the end of the year we’re back on the same trajectory before this all happened.”
OFS Brands says business has certainly dropped from where they were before COVID-19, but they’ve been making adjustments and are thankful to see activity picking up nationwide as more states start to reopen.
