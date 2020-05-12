Nursing home residents in Daviess Co. stay connected thanks to volunteers

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Nursing homes have been closed to visitors for months now. But one Owensboro resident is doing his part to make sure seniors stay engaged and connected with the rest of society.
Back in 2019, Harsh Moolani started Create Circles. He matches volunteers with nursing home residents.
The volunteers, primarily high school and college aged students, create long term relationships with seniors.
Moolani says they typically meet with the seniors in person, but he says after COVID-19 hit they had to shift gears.
He says now, volunteers schedule a visit, either by phone or a virtual meeting like Zoom or Facetime. He says this provides them with some sort of comfort during a crazy time.
“With COVID and trying to decrease human interaction to keep them safe, we’re stripping them of their entire social support system," said Moolani. "And so yeah, people are terrified. A lot of these residents are really talking about. It is so hard to see my loved one. Rather than coming through the door they’re like standing at the window.”
The company president says they're now serving more than 90 seniors.
