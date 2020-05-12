Newburgh announces grant recovery program

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh is now able to do more for local businesses struggling due to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the town announced the creation of the Newburgh Small Business Grant Recovery Program. This was made possible by $200,000 from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The program will offer grants to Newburgh businesses, with a focus on those in high-risk categories like food, personal care and retail. Online applications will be accepted starting this Friday.
For more details, including a full list of eligibility requirements, you can visit the town’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.