Madisonville sets up banner for seniors

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - The backdrop is set for Madisonville’s newest tribute to seniors.
The electric department installed it for the city. It hangs between the utility department and City Hall.
City and county leaders are encouraging all grads to snap some photos in front of it while using the hashtag “we are 2020 grads.”
The banner kicks off senior week, and several seniors were at Monday’s COVID-19 briefing.
" I wish I would have known my last day was my last day so I could have said my goodbyes to my teachers," North Hopkins senior Jake Dodds said. “Because it only really occurred to me this year how much effort my teachers put in for my benefit. So, I just want to say thank you to my teachers.”
City and county leaders are also encouraging business owners to pay tribute to seniors on their marquis signs.
