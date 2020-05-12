KY Governor Andy Beshear wants more people tested for COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says he wants more people to sign up and get tested for COVID-19.
Testing availability is popping up in more and more locations across the Bluegrass State.
“We now have 13 clinics in Kentucky and five in Indiana," CEO of First Care Clinic Rob Pantoja said. “And that was one of our stated goals was to go in areas that are underserved."
This is all part of Governor Andy Beshear’s goal.
“But now that we have such a wide network of clinics throughout Kentucky, that’s one of the reasons we have such a good opportunity with the state of Kentucky," Pantoja said. “One of the reasons why the governor decided to partner with us is because he is trying to get to a lot more of Kentucky and not just the Louisville’s and the Lexington’s but other communities out there.”
The First Care Walk-in Clinic in Henderson is just one of the locations providing drive-up COVID-19 testing, making this opportunity available to just about anyone.
“We are able to not only treat symptomatic but asymptomatic patients as well. Which is very important because people may have it but may not know it. You may have the virus two weeks before it comes symptomatic," Pantoja said.
First Care isn’t the only clinic providing the testing either, with other clinics doing the same, Pantoja says the process doesn’t take more than 20 minutes.
“The tests that we’re doing is a nasal swab, so we’re going to stick a big q-tip up your nose and try and touch your brain, and then that tells us if you actually have an infection, a COVID-19 infection today at this time. Results usually take 48-72 hours,” Nurse Practitioner at First Care Clinic John Suvlett said.
Governor Beshear hopes all Kentuckians can get tested in time.
“That’s what the governor would like to do, and we will see where this virus goes," Pantoja said. “I think there’s a lot more information about it that hasn’t come out and what it truly does. I think over time people can get tested. Some people may not need to be tested, but testing is certainly out there for people who want it.”
If you don’t have insurance, Pantoja says there is a federal program funded by the Trump Administration that pays for these tests. The First Care clinics will help patients get enrolled in the program so that you are able to get tested and not get charged.
