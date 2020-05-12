Judge hands down one of Gibson County’s longest sentences for meth dealing

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren says Daniel Freeman pled guilty to Dealing in Methamphetamine in an amount greater than 28 grams, Possession of Methamphetamine in an amount greater than 28 grams, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon and to his status as a Habitual Offender.
Circuit Court Judge Jeffery Meade sentenced Freeman to a total of 35 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Freeman was arrested on several charges in Gibson County in 2019 initially during a traffic stop by the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department which led to a detailed drug investigation.
“This sentence represents one of the longest obtained in Gibson County for dealing methamphetamine and is due to the diligent efforts of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, the Princeton Police Department and the Indiana State Police to help eliminate the blight of methamphetamine," said Cochren. "Hopefully, this sentence will serve notice to others that the dealing of dangerous and deadly drugs in Gibson County will not be tolerated.”
Officials say Freeman awaits Federal charges related to a separate incident of possession of a firearm.
