Ivy Tech moves May graduation to fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College has announced that the Commencement Ceremony originally planned for May 8, has been postponed until Friday, October 16, at 7 p.m., at the Ford Center.
Officials say the ceremony will celebrate the graduation of approximately 1,400 students from the Fall 2019, Spring 2020, and Summer 2020 classes.
“We are extremely proud and excited for our students to be finishing, despite all the challenges they have faced,” Chancellor Daniela Vidal said. “We considered a virtual ceremony, and other options, but felt our students deserved to have an in-person ceremony if at all possible.”
Having the ceremony on this date and time, will be contingent upon social distancing requirements in the State of Indiana, she added.
