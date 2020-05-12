Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime NFL assistant coach John Teerlinck has died. He was 69. Colts owner Jim Irsay made the announcement in a Twitter post Sunday night. Team officials confirmed it was from Irsay's account. Teerlinck spent 24 seasons coaching NFL defensive linemen, the last 12 with the Indianapolis Colts, and developed a reputation as one of the top pass-rushing coaches in league history. Hall of Famers Chris Doleman, John Randle and Kevin Greene were among Teerlinck's top pupils. In Indianapolis, he put together one of the league's most dynamic pass-rushing duos with Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney. Teerlinck won three Super Bowls as an assistant after playing two seasons with the San Diego Chargers.