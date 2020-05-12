Henderson city commissioners signed grant for new gas line

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Henderson city commissioners signed off on a grant Tuesday for a new gas line.
The new natural gas line will help beef up the infrastructure at an economic development site on the Kentucky 425 bypass.
It was a specially called teleconference meeting where the board also looked at ordinances they could relax.
Such as allowing alcohol to be served in outdoor settings and easing up on parking enforcement. This is all to help struggling restaurants as they reopen.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.