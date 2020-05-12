EVSC getting ready to hand out 10K meal boxes Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday is the second day of the grab and go lunch program hosted by EVSC and Ameriqual.
The first delivery two weeks ago led to a lot of complaints and disappointed residents when the schools ran out of food.
Volunteers handed out 8,000 meal kits for kids under the age of 18, but it wasn’t enough to meet the demand.
Volunteers say cars were given kits for as many kids as they said they had, ranging from one to ten meal kits.
They say some cars who were going to multiple sites.
We asked how EVSC officials planned to make sure this didn’t happen again.
“Hoping for the honor system," said Jason Woebkenberg of the EVSC . "We encourage people to make good decisions and to be fair so that we can ensure that everyone who comes tomorrow has access.”
We asked schools representative if they would be more strict on the number of boxes they distributed to a single family, but did not receive a clear answer.
The corporation is making some changes to help with safety and the growing demand.
They are shutting down sites that created traffic flow issues and increasing the amount of meals by two thousand boxes.
“Our goal is to make sure that all children in this community have access to food breakfast to lunch items during this unique time,” said Woebkenberg.
The meal kits will be handed out Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30p.m.
