EVSC, AmeriQual offering meal kits again on Wed.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, EVSC will once again be offering meal kits provided by AmeriQual for families to pick up.
EVSC officials say the meal kits will include 20 meals, which is two weeks worth of breakfasts and lunches.
The EVSC will also provide a gallon and a half of cold milk with each kit.
They ask that parents should be prepared for the size and weight of the meal kits. Those who walk to pickup locations are encouraged to bring backpacks, wagons or strollers.
You can visit EVSC’s website for updated pickup locations.
