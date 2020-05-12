Evansville’s Westside Catholic School hosts parade for students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Westside Catholic School found a unique way to put a bow on the school year.
On Monday, students and their families circled the school property in their vehicles as faculty and staff celebrated from the sidewalks in a spirit parade.
Teachers and students have been separated since perhaps the most unlucky day of the year, Friday the 13, back in March.
School leaders knew they had to do something as a special send-off for students, even with current restrictions in place.
“We wanted to find a way to get our families together to celebrate the end of a school year, but still social distance while doing that,” Principal Kelsey Meier said.
Emotions ran high for both students and faculty as they waved their goodbyes and gave air hugs, with the hopes of being back in the same building this fall.
