Dubois Co. reporting 2nd COVID-19 death; another Hamilton Pointe resident passes away

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 566 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 33 more have died.
There are now a total of 25,127 positive cases and 1,444 Hoosiers have died.
Locally, the Dubois County Health Department is reporting its second COVID-19 related death Tuesday. They say that person had underlying health conditions. Health officials also announced 11 additional people have tested positive.
On Monday, they had their first COVID-19 death. Dubois County health officials say that person also had underlying medical conditions.
The Warrick County Coroner is reporting another Hamilton Pointe Resident passed away Monday evening due to complications of COVID-19. The coroner says the resident was a 92-year-old female.
The state coronavirus map is showing that Vanderburgh County has six new cases, bringing the total to 195 confirmed cases.
Here are the numbers from our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 195 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 131 cases, 22 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 58 cases, 2 deaths
- Perry Co. - 21 cases
- Posey Co. - 15 cases
- Gibson Co. - 8 cases
- Spencer Co. - 7 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 3 cases
