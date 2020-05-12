Deputies: Driver with no pants crashes while 3x legal alcohol limit

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Deputies say they arrested a drunk driver on several charges including battery on a public safety officer and public nudity.
Deputies say Monday night, they found a car crashed into a ditch off Big Cynthiana Road, not far from Mill Road.
A witness said the driver had been swerving all over the road.
Deputies say Trevor Atherton was naked from the waist down, and standing next to the crashed SUV.
They say he was combative and kicked a deputy in the shin several times.
Atherton was taken to the hospital where they say he wasn’t making any sense.
They say once he found out he was going to jail, he continued being combative and cursed at officers.
Deputies say his BAC was .253, which is three times the legal limit.
They say he has a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.