City of Evansville pushing for outdoor seating to help restaurants

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The city of Evansville is working to help local restaurants recover from the financial impact of COVID-19. It’s part of the Reopen Evansville Task Force plan.
Kiplee’s, like many restaurants, re-opened their doors on Monday after COVID-19 shut them down for weeks.
“Our customers came in and we saw a lot of faces we haven’t seen in a while or we’ve only seen through the carry-out,” owner of Kiplee’s Matt Klees said. “It felt like home again even though it was a little different.”
As they work to get back to a little bit of normalcy, there’s still a struggle ahead as they can only allow 50 % capacity.
“We don’t like turning people away, but safety is of the utmost importance right now,” Klees explained.
That’s why the city of Evansville is working out to help restaurants as they are lobbying for outdoor seating.
The Deputy Mayor of Evansville Steve Schaefer is heading up that process.
“Anything we can do to help them, we’re willing to do," Schaefer said. "Whether it’s flexibility or advocating for things.”
The additional seating is something several businesses like Kipplee’s would benefit them during these difficult times.
“Anytime you can add more seating and add more people to your building, it makes everybody more money. I know my servers would be 100% for it. Would do anything to add more tables right now that’s for sure,” Klees said.
The city explained the process to help out these restaurants isn’t an easy one.
“We checked with our health department officials, and apparently, there are some state regs that are preventing us from doing it now. What we’re doing now is trying to make that proposal to the state and work with them to try to figure out a compromise,” Schaefer explained.
This is something they are pushing for quickly to make sure restaurants see the full benefit of the outdoor seating.
It would not be a permanent solution, just temporary to help out during this difficult time.
