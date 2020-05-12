Authorities: Two killed in Kentucky house fire

MOUNT OLIVET, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say two people have died in a house fire in Kentucky.
News outlets report the Mount Olivet home was engulfed in the blaze when fire crews arrived early Monday morning after getting a call from a neighbor.
A state trooper told WKYT-TV that firefighters battled the fire for hours before they were able to enter the house.
News outlets report investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.
Kentucky State Police did not reveal the identity of the people who died in the blaze. State Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.
