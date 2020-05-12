Another Hopkins Co. resident dies from COVID-19; 10 more cases in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Another resident of Hopkins County has died due to COVID-19, according to the Hopkins County coronavirus website. They now have 27 COVID-19 related deaths. However, they are reporting no new cases Tuesday.
Hopkins County has 215 total cases with 133 people recovered.
The Green River District Health Department is reporting they have 10 more people in their district who have tested positive.
There are two new cases in Daviess County, four new cases in Henderson County and four more in Ohio County.
Green River health officials say of the 531 confirmed positive cases in the district, 355 people have now recovered.
Here are the numbers from our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 460 cases, 4 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 271 cases, 4 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 215 cases, 27 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 109 cases
- Henderson Co. - 86 cases, 3 death
- Webster Co. - 31 cases
- McLean Co. - 19 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 9 cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases
These are the numbers for food plant workers in our area. Please note the worker could live in another county and would count towards county numbers there.
- Perdue Farms, Ohio County (282 positive employees, 1 employee death)
- Specialty Food Group, Daviess County (35 positive employees)
- Tyson Foods (Green River), Henderson County (95 positive employees)
