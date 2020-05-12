Annual family tradition honors fallen veterans

WARRICK Co., Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man carried on a family tradition Tuesday to honor fallen service members.
Jim Miller and his friends spent the morning at Maple Grove Cemetery in Boonville, placing flags on graves of those who have served. It is a tradition he says was started by his veteran father to celebrate National Military Appreciation Month.
Miller says the event is normally part of a service project for Boonville High School students, but that changed with COVID-19 restrictions. Miller says he hopes the project will inspire others to continue to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
“I just can’t express the gratitude I have for these veterans and what they have sacrificed for us," Miller said. "So we can be able to walk out here on a nice day and honor them.”
Congress designated May as National Military Appreciation Month in 1999 to honor our armed forces and observe the month with ceremonies and activities.
