IL surpasses 79K positive COVID-19 cases, Gov. Pritzker releases updated model

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - IL Gov. JB Pritzker is giving his daily coronavirus update.
The briefing is set to start at 2:30 p.m.
According to the Illinois coronavirus website, 79,007 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
The website also shows 3,459 total deaths along with 442,425 tests administered.
According to a press release, Governor Pritzker released an updated statewide model and regional metrics tracking progress in the Restore Illinois reopening plan. The release states the new model predicts a peak from mid-May into mid-June.
The previous model predicted Illinois’s peak between late April and early May.
The press release says a later and lower peak is a positive indicator of flattening the curve and a result of the state’s rate of transmission. It states Illinois will reach its peak without overloading the healthcare system.
Here are the numbers from our Illinois counties reported Friday.
- White Co. - 2 cases
- Wayne Co. - 2 cases
- Wabash Co. - 1 case
