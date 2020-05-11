IL surpasses 79K positive COVID-19 cases, Gov. Pritzker releases updated model

IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily update. (Source: WFIE)
May 11, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 3:05 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - IL Gov. JB Pritzker is giving his daily coronavirus update.

The briefing is set to start at 2:30 p.m.

You can watch it live here.

According to the Illinois coronavirus website, 79,007 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The website also shows 3,459 total deaths along with 442,425 tests administered.

According to a press release, Governor Pritzker released an updated statewide model and regional metrics tracking progress in the Restore Illinois reopening plan. The release states the new model predicts a peak from mid-May into mid-June.

The previous model predicted Illinois’s peak between late April and early May.

The press release says a later and lower peak is a positive indicator of flattening the curve and a result of the state’s rate of transmission. It states Illinois will reach its peak without overloading the healthcare system.

Here are the numbers from our Illinois counties reported Friday.

  • White Co. - 2 cases
  • Wayne Co. - 2 cases
  • Wabash Co. - 1 case

