Another death confirmed in Hopkins Co., Henderson Co. reports 3rd death

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - During their Monday update, Hopkins County officials reported another person has died due to COVID-19 and two more have tested positive.
The county now has a total of 215 with 128 having recovered. They say 61 cases are still active.
The Green River District Health Department is reporting they had another death in their district along with 6 more cases.
Three of those new cases are in Daviess County, and the other three are in Ohio County.
Green River Health officials say of the 521 confirmed cases in the district, 314 have now recovered.
Here are the cases in our area of Kentucky.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 460 cases, 4 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 269 cases, 4 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 215 cases, 26 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 105 cases
- Henderson Co. - 82 cases, 3 death
- Webster Co. - 31 cases
- McLean Co. - 19 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 9 cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases
