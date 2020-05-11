Vanderburgh County’s southeast side hit hard by COVID-19

VANDERBURGH Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Those who live in the 47714 zip code in Vanderburgh County have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, compared to other parts of the county.
The latest numbers from the Vanderburgh County Health Department caught City Council President Alex Burton off guard.
“It hit me kind of hard!" Burton said. "Because a lot of my attention had been on 47713.”
Now he knows the 47714 zip code area needs help from him and other city and county leaders.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department says there have been 53 confirmed cases in this zip code alone. More than one-fourth of all cases within the county.
“The more cases you have, you’re going to have more contacts. Mostly, contacts are people that you live with," Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries said. “People that you’re around mostly. 14 is probably the most densely populated section of town.”
Out of the more than 33,000 residents inside 47714, the Vanderburgh County Health Department is reporting 98 folks who have been in contact with coronavirus.
“I think there’s a lot of factors that go into it but the population density. You have people moving around. Obviously, if you have people that contract the virus and then you’re living with some others then those are going to become a contact, maybe even contract the virus themselves," Gries said.
Burton says he has already been in contact with city and county leaders about how to move forward.
“Now that the health department has provided the data at the request of commissioner Musgrave, we can really dive in and see where the issues are and what we need to do as a city and as a county," Burton said.
The 47714 zip code is bounded by the Lloyd on the North, I-69 on the South, Kentucky Ave on the West and Green River Rd. on the East.
