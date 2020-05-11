USI Men’s Basketball inks a pair for 2020-21

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball announced the signings of six-foot-nine junior forward Jacob Polakovich and six-foot-three sophomore guard Tyler Henry for the 2020-21 season. The pair are the first to sign with USI and new Head Coach Stan Gouard this spring.
“USI is beyond excited to have Jacob and Tyler join the Screaming Eagles family,” said Gouard. “Both of these young men are high character guys and both align with our core values.”
Polakovich transfers to USI after two seasons with the University of Indianapolis, averaging 5.7 points and 5.0 rebound per game in 56 games and 31 starts. The junior forward, who will redshirt in 2020-21 and have two seasons of eligibility, posted a career-best 8.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest. He scored a career-high 17 points versus Truman State University and grabbed a career-best 14 boards at Maryville University.“
Jacob brings GLVC experience after spending two seasons with me at UIndy,” said Gouard. "Our personal relationship goes way beyond basketball and I am honored that I will continue to mentor Jacob.
“Jacob’s athletic abilities along with his work ethic make a really good fit for our program,” continued Gouard. "He will give us a presence in the paint at six-foot-nine with the ability to rebound, protect the basket, and score inside are areas that Jacob will provide us with in the years to come. Jacob, who will be a sit one and play two student athlete, will help our bigs this year in practice with his physical presence, work ethic, and GLVC experience.
Henry comes to USI after making 27 appearances in his collegiate debut at Lane College in 2019-20. He posted a team-best 15.6 points, while grabbing 3.7 rebounds and dishing 1.1 assists per game. The incoming sophomore guard also posted a season-high 30 points versus Spring Hill College; seven rebounds versus Morehouse College; and three assists versus Kentucky State University.
“USI will benefit greatly from Tyler’s experience on both ends of the floor,” said Gouard. "Tyler joins our program after a successful season at Lane.
“He is a dynamic three-way scorer, who has the length, athleticism, and versatility that allows him to excel in a multitude of areas,” continued Gouard. “Tyler has the ability to be effective on both ends of the ball and is a tremendous rebounder from the guard position. My staff and I thought it was important to add a perimeter shooter, as well as a scorer. Our team got better today.”
The Screaming Eagles were 22-8 last season, 13-7 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, and return All-GLVC senior forward Emmanuel Little (Indianapolis, Indiana) and senior guard Mateo Rivera (Indianapolis, Indiana).
