EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Below-normal temperatures will linger over the Tri-State through mid-week. Scattered showers will be likely early Tuesday and again Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day from Wednesday through Sunday as temperatures warm back into the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees. Highs Monday through Wednesday will only reach the lower 60s, about 15 degrees cooler than the average high of 75.