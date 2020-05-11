Toyota gets back to work

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota will ease back into production this week.
The Princeton plan is set to reopen Monday morning for team leaders while other workers head back on Friday.
Production has been on hold since March 23 due to the pandemic.
Officials say before workers head into the plant, they should sanitize, pick up a mask and get their temperatures taken.
Officials say they are making sure proper protocols like social distancing will be followed.
