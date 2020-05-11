IN restaurants reopen dining rooms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Governor Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state continues, restaurant-goers were able to dine-in at some Indiana eateries Monday, for the first time in weeks.
Monday marks stage three of Gov. Holcomb’s five-stage reopening plan. It was also perhaps the phase most Hoosiers were anxious for along with hair and nail salons opening, restaurants also opened dining rooms to 50% capacity, with patrons also needing to abide by social distancing guidelines.
Backstage Bar and Grill opened its doors at 11 a.m. There were few customers in the restaurant, but Backstage says it was kind of expected because both the Ford Center and Civic Center remain closed.
They are hoping when both of those reopen, traffic inside the restaurant will pick back up.
Customers are excited to come back in and drink a beer at the bar.
Yeah, everybody seems excited to drink a beer in a bar," owner Kevin Zirkelbach said. “You can really sit at the bar now but it is something to get out and do something and enjoy themselves again.”
Employees are wearing masks while working and have hand sanitizer stations at the front door and by the bathrooms.
