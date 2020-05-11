Posey Co. COVID-19 testing site changes locations

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A testing site will open in Posey County on Wednesday, but the location is changing.
According to the county’s health department, the site was changed due to “unforeseen complications.”
Now, it will be located at the Wilson Community Center in New Harmony.
It’ll be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. for Hoosiers who have COVID-19 symptoms or those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
You have to make an appointment if you want to get tested.
