Nellie’s Restaurant in Newburgh opens back up with extra precautions

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Week two of phase two starts Monday in Indiana, which means restaurants are opening back up.
Nellie’s in Newburgh opened their doors Monday morning after closing weeks ago.
Restaurants that are returning to normal business hours have to be in line with Governor Holcomb’s reopening plan.
According to the Governor’s plan, restaurants can reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, bar seating will have to remain closed.
The restaurant is asking if you are sick to please stay home, and they are taking a lot of precautions to make sure you are safe while things get back to normal.
Nellie’s says they have sanitized the entire restaurant, adding that they have taken out some tables and will be using paper menus. They’re also using to-go cups.
The owners are allowing customers to bring their own cups if they are more comfortable with that.
Something else they are doing to ensure safety is checking employees’ temperatures.
Nellie’s is also asking if you plan to come out, make sure you use the door on the left side of the building to enter and the right door to exit. If you have to wait for a table, they are asking that you wait outside.
According to Governor Holcomb’s reopening plan, tables or available booths should be spaced at least six feet apart, including seating areas, and the number of customers at any table should be six people or less.
Buffets, beverage and condiment stations are not permitted under the plan at this time.
The governor also says that all employees at restaurants who are reopening to the public are required to wear non-surgical masks.
We’re also learning that not all restaurants are opening back up Monday even though the governor is allowing them to do so. Be sure to call and check before you head out. Several restaurants are still offering curbside pickup and to-go orders.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.