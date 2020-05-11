Mostly Sunny, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All the weekend sunshine will carry over into Monday morning with lows dropping into the 40’s. Temps will remain well below normal in the lower 60’s…but freeze warnings and record lows will not be an issue this week. This afternoon, mostly sunny and less windy as northwest winds ease 10 to 15 miles an hour.
Tuesday, mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures around the 60°. A few showers are possible, mainly during the late afternoon and evening.
Rain and storms chances will be on the upswing, along with temps starting Wednesday. Mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-60′s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms but the severe weather threat is low.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.