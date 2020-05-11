Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Hoosiers can start visiting some of their favorite restaurants Monday as phase two of Governor Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state continues.
However, restaurants will only be allowed to open their dining rooms at 50 percent capacity.
Kentucky is set to start opening its economy Monday. Businesses like pet groomers and car dealerships can begin seeing customers.
There are restrictions in place to make sure everybody stays safe.
