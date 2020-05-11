Mayor Winnecke proposes additional assistance for social service agencies, small businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced a second round of assistance on Sunday for social service agencies and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a press release, the city of Evansville will use more than $1.5 million in Community Development Block Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for COVID-19 community-related needs.
Officials say the city will also use $500,000 to help small businesses in two revitalization strategy areas.
The release says the money can be put toward deep cleaning projects, interior social distancing modifications and other equipment to assist with containing the spread of COVID-19.
Small businesses eligible for assistance must be affected by the stay-at-home executive order that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued back on March 23. The release says that businesses will also need to show they are unable to access other benefits available for coronavirus-related expenses.
According to city officials, a finance ordinance was drafted and approval is being sought at a city council meeting scheduled for Monday.
