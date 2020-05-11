Man arrested after gun goes off inside Owensboro apartment

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted and threatened to shoot someone early Sunday morning.
Owensboro Police say it happened in the 4700 block of Towne Square Court.
They say during the altercation, 35-year-old Johnathan Wathan fired a gun inside an apartment.
He’s charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) – Minor Injury (Enhancement), and Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree.
