KY Gov. Beshear’s recommendation for face masks goes into effect Monday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation for Kentuckians to wear face masks in public goes into effect Monday.
In a news conference earlier this month, the governor stated that while wearing a mask is not a requirement, it is something he’s strongly recommending.
Kentucky is requiring employees at essential businesses to wear a face mask. Officials with the Green River District Health Department say this may be part of a new normal for a while.
They say masks not only provide an extra layer of safety for everyone but are also a tool for flattening the curve.
“By not wearing a mask, it can send a signal that we’re thinking more of the I and the me," Merritt Bates-Thomas said. "And by wearing a mask, it says we’re thinking more of the we and that we’re all in this together, and that we’re going to get through this together.”
Gov. Beshear says while store managers and employees are required to wear face masks, they also have the option to ask shoppers to leave if they aren’t wearing one.
