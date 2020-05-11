KSP arrests 2 Evansville men after several mile chase

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Two Evansville were arrested after leading Kentucky State Troopers on a chase in Hopkins County on Saturday.
KSP says a trooper witnessed a car traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on I-69 near mile marker 89 around 7:30 p.m.
The trooper said he pulled over the car and came in contact with the driver, 29-year-old Letarion Gines, and his passenger, 30-year-old Binnie Bryant Jr.
During the traffic stop, KSP says Gines put his car back in drive began to flee.
Troopers say they chased after Gines for several miles until his car became disabled in a ditch. Once his car was disabled, troopers say Gines got out of the car and ran but was quickly caught.
They say Bryant remained in the car and was also detained.
According to the press release, after further investigation, both Gines and Bryant were under the influence and in possession of marijuana and handguns.
Letarion Gines was arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center. He is facing a list of charges, including speeding, reckless driving, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, DUI and evading police.
Binnie Bryant Jr. was also arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center. He’s charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
