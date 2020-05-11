Kentucky’s reopening plan starts Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More businesses are set to open in Kentucky. Phase one of the “Healthy at Work” plan begins on Monday. It’s the first step the Commonwealth is taking to reopen the economy.
A few weeks ago, Governor Andy Beshear announced his first phase, laying out who can head back to work and what guidelines they need to follow before opening their doors.
Here’s a list of places that can reopen in phase one.
- Manufacturing and Distribution
- Construction
- Vehicle or Vessel Dealerships
- Office-bases businesses at 50 percent capacity.
- Pet Groomers
- Photography
- Horse Racing with no fans
We spoke with Candance Brake, the President and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce about what she’s been hearing from local businesses through all of this.
She says each business has different needs from navigating the unemployment, to supply chain issues, to just needing a support system.
She said it’s been inspiring to watch people in the community come up with creative ways to keep their businesses afloat.
“That’s really what makes our economy in the US so special is that innovation of individual people who step and say okay, I’m going to do this," Brake said. "So it’s inspiring. Every day, we are inspired by another story of a business innovating or adapting to get around this time.”
Churches in Kentucky were allowed to host in-person services over the weekend. A federal judge ruled that when a Kentucky church file suit against Governor Andy Beshear. It pushed the governor’s plans up by a week and a half.
Services must continue to follow social distancing guidelines.
Governor Beshear says although some are eager to get back to service, churches should remain vigilant against the spread of the virus.
